Rouhani calls for broadening Iran-Thailand ties

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Thailand on its National Day, expressing hope that the relations between the two countries would extend more than ever in the light of the age-old friendship and the common will of the two countries, Trend reports citing IRNA.

In the message addressed to the Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha, President Rouhani congratulated the government and nation of Thailand on the National Day of Thailand.

Iran's President in his message emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is always interested in expanding and consolidating the relations between the two countries.

He also wished health and success for Thailand's Prime Minister and dignity for the people of Thailand.

December 5 is considered a special day in Thailand as it was declared by the Royal Thai Government as the National Day of the country.