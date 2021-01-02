Iran to strengthen border control to prevent COVID-19 mutation to enter country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.2

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has insisted on necessity to implement intense control over country's borders to prevent the entry of the mutated 'UK coronavirus' into Iran, Trend reports via IRNA.

"The country should always be prepared and be ready," said Hassan Rouhani.

"The experiences of recent months indicate that there is a need for a life style to comply to health protocols in order to reach stable conditions in the country. The recent report of healthcare committee indicates the decline of illness and changing state of cities and the volume of compliance to health instructions ," he said.

"There has been a decline of mortality and infection rates and increase of testing and cooperation between all organizations," he said.

Rouhani warned that Iran's fight against COVID-19 continues, as there are still challenges ahead.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.