US gov’t donates 26,000 PCR testing kits to Georgia

The United States government has donated 26,000 PCR testing kits to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) through USAID, to help Georgian medical professionals manage the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The US Embassy to Georgia has also announced that USAID is ‘providing crucial assistance' to Georgia to help its healthcare system prevent further spread of the virus.

Earlier this week the government of Georgia announced large-scale testing of the public, about 20,000 individuals on a daily basis, to reveal new infections in a timely fashion and prevent the further spread of the virus.

Record-high 5,450 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Georgia over the last 24 hours amid wide-scale testing carried out throughout the country.