Georgian gov't considers easing COVID-19 restrictions

Georgia 23 February 2021 08:24 (UTC+04:00)
Georgian government plans to ease the remaining coronavirus restrictions as the present epidemiological situation is stable, Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia announced, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge. ​

Referring to Georgia’s Vaccination Plan, Gabunia said the country would likely secure the AstraZeneca vaccine first instead of the Pfizer vaccine.

“The talks over the Johnson and Johnson and Nova Wax vaccines are underway. Society will be informed on details in two-three weeks,” she added.

The government kicked off easing COVID-19 restrictions from February 8.

Georgia’s national COVID-19 vaccination plan envisages immunizing approximately 60% of the population over 18 by the end of 2021.

The plan allows the World Health Organization-approved vaccines only, including Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, and Moderna jabs.

