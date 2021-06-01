Georgia asking EU for support in providing COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova requested the EU support in acquiring the coronavirus vaccines, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian, Ukrainian and Moldovan prime ministers have sent a joint letter to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to request the EU’s support in acquiring coronavirus vaccines.

The prime ministers asked the EU to include the Eastern Partnership states in its vaccine sharing plan.

Georgia has already received Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines from China and AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines via the COVAX international platform. The country is expecting more stocks of the Chinese and Pfizer vaccines in the early summer.

Some 138,914 individuals have received their vaccines in Georgia since mid-March 2021, while the government has plans to vaccinate 60 percent of the four million population by the end of the year.

---

