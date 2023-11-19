Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Number of wounded to be taken out of Gaza Strip to Türkiye revealed

World Materials 19 November 2023 14:12 (UTC +04:00)
Number of wounded to be taken out of Gaza Strip to Türkiye revealed

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. About 900 wounded children and women will be transported from the Gaza Strip for medical care, Trend reports.

According to the information, evacuees from the enclave will first be taken to Egypt, then sent to Türkiye, where they will undergo treatment.

On November 18, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced that work was underway to bring a new group of Gazans to the country for treatment. Recently, 27 cancer patients and 13 people accompanying them were transported from the enclave to Türkiye.

