Israel and Hamas agree to supply medicine and humanitarian aid to Gaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement reached an agreement on the supply of medicines and humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip through the mediation of Qatar and France, the Qatari Foreign Ministry wrote on its “X” page, Trend reports.

It is reported that under the agreement, humanitarian aid will be delivered to the civilian population in the Gaza Strip, including the worst-hit areas, in exchange for the provision of medical supplies to hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

According to information, on January 17, two transport aircraft belonging to the Qatar Air Force will deliver medicine and humanitarian aid to the Egyptian city of Al-Arish through the Rafah border crossing, located in the north of the Sinai Peninsula, and from there it will be delivered to the Palestinian enclave.