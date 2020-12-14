France sees slowdown in new COVID-19 cases, rise in hospitalization

Another 11,533 people in France tested positive for COVID-19 in a 24-hour span, the lowest daily tally this week, while more patients were admitted to hospital, ending a week-long decline in coronavirus-related hospitalization, official data showed on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of daily new infections fell by 2,414 compared to Saturday. France's cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at nearly 2.38 million.

Another 150 people died from the disease in the 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities in France to 57,911 since the beginning of the pandemic, official data showed.

After reporting a downtrend since mid-November, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital increased by 259 to 25,239, including 2,871 serious cases that need life support, a single-day rise of 10.