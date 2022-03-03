Germany intends to supply anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

Trend:

Germany intends to provide Ukraine with 2,700 anti-aircraft missiles, Trend reports citing korrespondent.net via the DPA agency.

DPA reported earlier that the economy ministry had approved supplying the Soviet-made 'Strela' missiles, part of the inventories of the former German Democratic Republic's army.

Meanwhile, a source told Reuters that the Federal Security Council had yet to approve the move.

"The missiles are ready to be transported," the source said.

On March 2, 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger-type anti-aircraft missiles were delivered from Germany to Ukraine.