Israeli PM sets goal to vaccinate children aged 5-11
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that the country's goal is to vaccinate 50 percent of children aged 5-11 by the end of December, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The remark was made in a meeting between Bennett and general managers of the country's four health maintenance organizations, a spokesperson for Bennett said in a statement.
The managers informed Bennett of the preparation for vaccination rollout for the children.
The move came after the Israeli health ministry decided to approve Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for younger children earlier this month.
