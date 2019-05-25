Modi appointed as Indian PM

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday evening appointed Narendra Modi as the prime minister after receiving letters of support from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Trend reported citing Xinhua.

"Exercising powers vested in him under Article 75 (1) of the Constitution of India, President Kovind today appointed Narendra Modi to the office of Prime Minister of India," said the official Twitter account of the President of India.

Another tweet from the president said "The President requested Narendra Modi to advise him about the names of others to be appointed members of the Union Council of Ministers, and indicate the date and time of the swearing-in-ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan (President House)."

