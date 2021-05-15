Emergency session of OIC to be held on May 16 at Turkey’s initiative, Ankara says

An emergency session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has been scheduled for May 16 at Turkey’s initiative and will be conducted at the level of foreign ministers, a statement by Turkey’s Foreign Ministry made public on Saturday said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Upon the initiative of Turkey in consultation with the Palestinian authorities and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia-OIC Summit Chair-the Open-ended Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee will be held at the level of Foreign Ministers in virtual format on 16 May 2021," the statement noted.

An exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip began on May 10 following an outbreak of violence near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City in early May. Clashes between the Palestinians and the Israeli police were triggered by an Israeli court ruling to seize dwelling houses in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood from Arab families who have been living there for more than 50 years in favor of Jewish resettlers who had reportedly owned these buildings before 1948. According to the latest data, no less than ten Israelis were killed, the Palestinian side reports almost 140 fatalities, including almost 40 children.