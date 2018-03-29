Turkey providing humanitarian aid to population in Syria’s Afrin

29 March 2018 09:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has provided humanitarian aid to more than 8,000 families in Syria’s Afrin, Turkish media reported March 29.

Turkey also plans to begin rendering medical services in 8 hospitals and 11 outpatient clinics in Afrin. Further, Turkey also intends to form local self-government bodies in Afrin.

Turkey’s Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army liberated Afrin city from PYD/YPG terrorists on March 18.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

