Turkey registers 29,718 new COVID-19 infections as daily recoveries outnumber cases

Turkey 17 December 2020 01:23 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey on Wednesday reported more daily recoveries from COVID-19 than new infections for the first time in months, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

At least 29,922 patients recuperated from the disease over the past day, while the number of new cases totaled 29,718, including 4,893 symptomatic patients, according to Health Ministry data.

The total count of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rose to over 1.92 million while the tally of recoveries hit 1.69 million.

The nationwide death toll rose to 17,121 with 240 additions.

A total of 205,397 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, pushing the total to almost 21.7 million.

The number of seriously ill patients now stands at 5,960.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that Turkey’s daily number of patients has been on the fall for a while.

“Today, for the first time after a long period, the number of daily recoveries has exceeded the number of daily cases,” Koca added.

He highlighted that the number of active patients has also dropped after a long time.

