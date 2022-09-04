French FM Colonna to visit Türkiye, discuss ties

France’s Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna will pay a working visit to Türkiye on Monday, the Foreign Ministry announced, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

“Bilateral relations as well as our EU accession process, current regional and international issues will be discussed at the meetings,” the ministry said in a statement.

Ankara has repeatedly traded barbs with Paris over its policies on Syria, Libya, the Eastern Mediterranean and other issues, but the NATO members said last year they were working on a road map to normalize relations.