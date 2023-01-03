Türkiye to start selling gas to Bulgaria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Türkiye will start selling gas to Bulgaria, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye Fatih Donmez said on air of TVnet on Monday, Trend reports.

"We will sell gas to Bulgaria. Tomorrow we will have a visit to this country. An important agreement will be signed between the Bulgarian Bulgargaz company and the Turkish BOTAS state company," he said.

Earlier, the Bulgarian government said that this agreement will be concluded for 13 years, it provides for the access of the Bulgarian company to the terminals of the Turkish BOTAS. The official ceremony will be attended by Energy Minister of the Technical Government of Bulgaria Rossen Hristov and Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez.