Trump hails phone call with Putin as ‘short but good’

US President Donald Trump stated that Wednesday’s phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin was short but constructive, the White House press pool informed on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

During a press briefing on the South Lawn of the White House, the US president stated that he and Putin had discussed the wildfires in Russia, with Trump offering US assistance. It was a "short talk but a good talk," he noted.

Trump added that they had not discussed the INF treaty during the phone call, the Bloomberg agency reports.

