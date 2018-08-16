SW Bank customers can get discount on purchases at Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev airport

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

Trend:

SW Bank customers now have the opportunity to get a 12% discount on purchases at the Heydar Aliyev airport!

If you have a SW “Miles” card, visit www.banksilkway.az and get a 12% promo code. Select the products in duty-free on mydutyfree.net before the trip, place the pre-order and enter your promo code. Your purchase will be ready by the time you arrive at the airport. At the box office definitely need to make a payment through SW Miles card.

Mydutyfree allows you to find out the prices at the airport, plan the purchase and get discounts. Goods from pre-orders are collected in advance, so travelers can quickly pick their orders up and do not waste time before departure.

Take advantage of Mydutyfree discount and save even more on shopping at the airport!

It should be noted that the "Miles" Bank Card by "SW Bank" is a joint payment card combining the advantages of a credit card and the privileges of "Azal Miles" program. The card holder gains points on his / her account by making payments for daily purchases and services using "Miles" cards. It is important to use the bank card as often as possible for purchases in stores without any additional fees. For each purchase the holder earns points automatically. Points are awarded for payments in any currency of the world (in manat equivalent). Miles are also allocated for flights with "Azerbaijan Airlines". The Miles card holder can exchange the obtained miles for a free flight on AZAL flights, upgrade of the class of service on the board of the aircraft or services of the partners of the program "AZAL Miles".

You can get more information about the products and services of the bank at www.banksilkway.az, from the bank's call center by calling (012) 931 or on the Bank's official Facebook page - www.fb.com/swbankmiles

Buy more - travel frequently!

