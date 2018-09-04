Turkey appoints new consul general to Azerbaijan’s Ganja

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

Trend:

Parvin Mirzazade, head of the state protocol department at Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, received newly-appointed Consul General of Turkey Zaki Ozturk in the Ganja city, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a message Sept. 4.

During the meeting, in connection with his appointment as consul general, Ozturk presented a patent document to Parvin Mirzazade.

Mirzazade wished success to the consul general in his future activities.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as prospects for further development of these relations.

