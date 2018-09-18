Chairman of Pakistani Senate to visit Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani will pay a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in an event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Parliament, the Pakistani media reported.

He will be in Azerbaijan on a four-day visit together with three members of the Senate, the message says.

During the visit, Sanjrani will also hold a number of meetings with Azerbaijani officials.

The event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Parliament will be attended by parliamentary delegations of 150 countries.

In particular, the chairmen of parliaments of 14 countries will arrive in Baku to participate in the event, 13 countries will be represented by deputy chairmen of parliaments, and 11 countries will be represented by inter-parliamentary working groups.

