Armenian Armed Forces open fire on Azerbaijani units in direction of Kalbajar
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10
Trend:
The Armenian Defense Ministry has issued a statement on the fact that Azerbaijani armed forces were fired at on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border in the direction of the Kalbajar region.
The fact of firing on the positions of Azerbaijani armed forces by the Armenian armed forces has been confirmed. No Azerbaijani servicemen were killed or wounded as a result of the fire.
This fact once again proves that the Armenian side is deliberately pursuing a policy of aggravating the situation on the state border of the two countries and committing military provocations before the elections in Armenia.
The Armenian side is fully responsible for the incident.
Latest
The Representation of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) has started its work in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan and UNOPS: new landmarks of cooperation for the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals
Preliminary investigation of criminal case against 26 more members of Armenian armed groups completes in Azerbaijan
Academician Akmal Saidov on ratification by Uzbekistan of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities
“Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Respect” exhibition by NARGIS Publishing house is open on the Baku Boulevard (PHOTO/VIDEO)