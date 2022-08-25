Blinken appoints advisor for Caucasus negotiations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has appointed Ambassador Philip T. Reeker as senior adviser for Caucasus negotiations, Trend reports citing the press service of the State Department.

"I am appointing Ambassador Philip T. Reeker as Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations. In this capacity, Ambassador Reeker will serve as U.S. OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair and lead negotiator for the U.S. delegation to the Geneva International Discussions during this critical period."

Blinken noted that US is committed to helping Armenia and Azerbaijan negotiate a long-term political settlement.

"Ambassador Reeker will engage bilaterally, with like-minded partners such as the European Union, and through his role as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, to facilitate direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Ambassador Reeker’s appointment at this time reaffirms the importance the United States places in the Geneva International Discussions on Georgia," he added.