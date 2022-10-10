Baku hosts NATO training course (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Within the framework of the Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP) for 2022 between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO, a training course on "The use of helicopters in operations" is being held with the participation of the Azerbaijan Air Force servicemen and representatives of the Mobile Training Team of Allied Air Command (AIRCOM) at Ramstein, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, a briefing on the structure and scenario of the training course, as well as the assigned tasks and objectives was presented to the course participants.

Later, briefings on organizing the activities in the relevant Air Force Units according to NATO standards, ensuring defense and security measures, as well as other topics will be presented during the course held within the framework of the Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC). The activities related to aviation support will also be carried out.

The training course will last until October 13.