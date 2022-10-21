Azerbaijan's Zangilan Int'l Airport to foster dev't of entire region – President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The Zangilan International Airport will foster the development of not only Azerbaijan, but the entire region, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on the aircraft upon completion of his visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Turkish media.

"My brother President Ilham Aliyev and I inaugurated the Zangilan International Airport together. The airport, the construction of which has been completed in Zangilan, is located in a crucial place and will make an additional contribution to the development of not only Azerbaijan but the entire region. Providing the connection of the region with the world, as well as strengthening communication routes are of strategic significance," President Erdogan said.