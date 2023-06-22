UK transfers first million pounds to support de-mining in Azerbaijan's liberated areas - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. UK transferred the first million pounds of support for mine clearance in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan this year, UK Ambassador Fergus Auld said at an event dedicated to the UK's national holiday - the birthday of King Charles III, Trend reports.

As is known, the king was born on November 14, however, he also marks it in June, with a procession known as Trooping the Colour, since June is the best month weather-wise for a parade. The two-birthday tradition for a British monarch dates back to 1748.

According to Auld, besides, this year, for the first time, 22 representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were trained by UK instructors in the fight against unexploded ordnance.

"This year, we launched the first trilateral partnership with Azerbaijan Customs and Turkish Customs to combat drug trafficking across international borders," he added.

Will be updated