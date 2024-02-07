Bakuvians rejoicing over Ilham Aliyev's presidential election victory (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Baku residents celebrate Ilham Aliyev's presidential election victory at Heydar Aliyev Center Park, Trend reports.

Following the exit poll results, people congregated in the park to celebrate, exchanging congratulations and expressing their happiness.

This day symbolizes unity among all supporters of Ilham Aliyev.

The atmosphere of festivity and unity reigns everywhere in Baku on this significant day.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

According to the organization, 92.6 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel