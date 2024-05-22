President of Tajikistan visits tomb of Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. During his state visit to Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the independent Azerbaijani state, Trend reports.

President Emomali Rahmon laid a wreath at the tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The Tajikistani President also placed flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

To note, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a state visit on March 22.

