Georgia shares data on foreign trade in 5M2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Georgia's foreign trade turnover decreased by 2.2 percent from January through May 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, totaling $8.4 billion, says the National Statistics Office of Georgia, Trend reports.

According to the data, the country's imports during the reporting period amounted to $6.2 billion, which is 0.7 percent higher than in January-May 2023.

Meanwhile, exports totaled $2.3 billion, marking a 9.2-percent decline year-on-year.

Georgia's trade deficit for the first five months of 2024 reached $3.9 billion, a 7.5-percent increase compared to the previous year.