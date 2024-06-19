EURO 2024: German team wins their second game in row

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The second round of Group A at EURO 2024 has started, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The second match of the sixth game day of the championship took place in Stuttgart.

The host of the competition, Germany, hosted Hungary. Bundesteam, which started the championship with a victory, took to the field to please its fans for the second time, and won again.

The goals in the match were scored by Jamal Musiala (22) and Ilkay Gundogan (67).

Scotland and Switzerland will meet in the other meeting of the group.