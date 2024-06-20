New Azerbaijan Party puts forward proposal to dissolve parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has put forward a proposal to dissolve the parliament, Trend reports.

According to the information, a regular meeting of the party's board was held on June 20.

Reporting on the agenda of the meeting, Deputy Chairman of YAP - Head of the Central Office Tahir Budagov noted that historical victories have been achieved in recent years under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, multifaceted and purposeful reforms have been successfully and consistently implemented in all spheres of socio-political life and state administration.

"As a result, our country entered a qualitatively new stage of development. In 2020, as a result of a glorious victory in the Second Karabakh War, an end was put to Armenia's 30-year occupation policy, the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was restored, and the supremacy of the norms and principles of international law was ensured. The local anti-terrorism measures conducted in September 2023 neutralized illegal armed formations, terminated the activities of the criminal junta regime, and restored state sovereignty over its entire territory.

Currently, large-scale construction work continues in the liberated territories, and our compatriots, expelled from their native lands and forced to live for many years as displaced persons, are returning dignifiedly to their ancestral lands. The presidential election in 2024, held for the first time in the history of our independence across the entire territory of the country, became another manifestation of our national unity and solidarity," Budagov pointed out.

The deputy chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party emphasized that in December 2023, once again, everyone witnessed further enhancement of international authority and strengthening of trust in Azerbaijan within the international community.

"So, a decision has been made to host in Azerbaijan in November 2024 such important international events as the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29, the 19th session of the Kyoto Protocol parties, and the 6th session of the Paris Agreement parties. Considering Azerbaijan's extensive experience in hosting global events and its active stance in combating climate change, declaring 2024 as the 'Year of Solidarity for Green Peace', we are confident that COP29 will also be held at the highest level and achieve new success. These events will provide an excellent opportunity to introduce tens of thousands of foreign guests to Azerbaijan, convey our country's position to the world, promoting and encouraging relationships based on a just world, equality, and fairness globally," he said.

In November 2024, he also said, alongside other major international events like the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, regular election to the Azerbaijani Parliament were scheduled to be held in accordance with the Republic of Azerbaijan's Constitution, as stated in Part II of Article 981.

"It is critical that the election and the aforementioned events be well-organized. Plus, we need to think about how practical it would be for the country's Parliament to be fully operational at this time. In its sixth convocation, the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan is committed to doing its duty admirably by, among other things, providing legislative support for the state's internal and foreign policies, helping to organize and improve the state administration, regularly engaging with voters in the field, and, through the effective use of parliamentary diplomacy, representing the national interests internationally. Regardless of the circumstances, we think the Azerbaijani parliament should take the lead in dissolving parliament and holding early election in order to prioritize state interests," Budagov said.

Then another Deputy Chairman of YAP, Ali Ahmadov, the party's board members Hikmat Mammadov, Musa Guliyev, Elshad Mirbashiroghlu, Kamal Jafarov, Anar Iskandarov, Tahir Mirkishili and Bahar Muradova spoke on this issue, justifying the advisability of holding early parliamentary election.

As a result, a unanimous decision was made to recommend MPs representing the New Azerbaijan Party in the Azerbaijani Parliament initiate an appeal to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to dissolve the parliament of the sixth convocation and call early election.

