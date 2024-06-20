Climate change poses serious risks to Azerbaijan's agriculture - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Climate change poses serious threats to Azerbaijan's agricultural economy, including shifting average temperatures, more frequent and intense storms, and other extreme weather events, Azerbaijan's Deputy Agriculture Minister Ilhama Gadimova said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during a panel discussion on "The special case of the Food and Agriculture Sector" at the 29th high-level meeting "Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future."

"This is why we advocate for agricultural production, food security, and rural community well-being. Food security is crucial now and in the future, especially in agriculture.

All farmers need change today. We must stop struggling against nature. Because for sustainability, we must have robust agriculture in Azerbaijan. Subsidies for production are traditionally provided by the government to farmers in this area, and it is through this system that we are able to impart our knowledge to them. For instance, in order to produce fertilizer that will ensure a steady yield in the future, every farmer has to first analyze his soil. A state-of-the-art irrigation system is required here," she added.

To note, this high-level meeting's primary goal is to mobilize all relevant parties to cooperate for a successful COP29 in Baku.

Preparations for COP29 in Baku include a multi-faceted approach to ensure a response to the current global challenges and opportunities in climate action.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel