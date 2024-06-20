UN resident coordinator in Azerbaijan shares insights on engaging youth in climate action

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The upcoming conferences of the parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change can be labeled as "maximum ambition, maximum action, and maximum support," and all segments of the population should participate in these international events, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said during the Baku Climate Action Forum of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Organization, Trend reports.

"We have one planet; there will be no other. To preserve it, we must think about the purity of water, land, and air. Therefore, it is important to involve all segments of the population in actions to combat climate change," Andreeva emphasized.

According to her, at COP29, the voice of youth will be "represented" and heard.

"A large-scale climate finance plan is being prepared. Without taking into account the opinions and knowledge of all segments of the population, its effective development and implementation are impossible. The role of young people in this is very important," Andreeva noted.

She believes that the younger generation is keenly interested in ensuring that the world's economic development is carbon dioxide-free.

"The world needs a workforce that will make the green transition and develop a green economy. This requires appropriate education based on knowledge about green processes and trends. Both for the educators themselves and for the young people being trained," Andreeva added.

