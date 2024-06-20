Mine incident occurs in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. A resident of the Goranboy district was blown up by a mine in the territory of the Khorovlu village in the Jabrayil district, Trend reports via a joint statement from the Interior Ministry, the Prosecutor General's Office and ANAMA.

It is noted that the truck, driven by a resident of the Goranboy district, Nuruyev Raghib (born in 1991) was blown up by an anti-tank mine. The driver received various injuries.

An investigation into the fact is underway at the Jabrayil district prosecutor's office.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office and ANAMA once again urge citizens to follow safety rules and not enter unfamiliar territory.