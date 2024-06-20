Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan goes up

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 20. Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reached $405,129 from January through April 2024, which is twice the amount recorded during the same period in 2023 ($196,478), Trend reports.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the exports to Tajikistan reached $17,383, increasing by 67 percent year-on-year ($10,683). Imports also doubled, totaling $387,746, up from $185,795 in the corresponding months of 2023.

In total, Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reached $5.171 billion from January through April 2024, which is a 27.7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023 ($4.051 billion).

Exports amounted to $760.6 million, which is an increase of 19.7 percent compared to the $635.678 million recorded in January–April 2023. Imports grew by 29.2 percent compared to $3.415 billion in the same period in 2023, reaching $4.411 billion from January through April 2024.