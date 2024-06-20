COP29 stands important event for Azerbaijan - health official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. COP29 is an important event for Azerbaijan, which will host such a big event for the first time, Deputy Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Nadir Zeynalov said during the global summit, themed "Forecasting healthy futures," annually held ahead of COP, Trend reports.

The deputy minister pointed out that everything possible is being done to hold this conference at a high level.

"As the Ministry of Health, we are preparing to provide first-class health care during COP29. A large number of people will come to Azerbaijan, and we are taking the necessary measures to address any health concerns they may have," he added.

Will be updated