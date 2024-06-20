NAM youth organization's climate action forum kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The international forum on climate action organized by the Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) has started in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the program, the forum will last until June 24, and apart from Baku, its program covers activities in Shamakhi.

The NAM youth organization operates in 49 member states of the Non-Aligned Movement. The NAM Youth Network was officially established on October 5, 2021 in Baku. The transformation into an organization took place after the adoption of the Shusha Agreement within the framework of the NAM Youth Summit, held with the participation of 70 youth representatives from 63 NAM member states.

The head of the organization is Leyla Hasanova - Youth Climate Advocate (Climate Leader) at COP29.

