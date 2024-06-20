EURO 2024: German national team reachs playoffs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The first team to reach the EURO 2024 playoffs has been revealed, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The host of the World Cup, Germany, coped with this task.

In the second round of the tournament, Bundesteam beat Hungary with a score of 2:0. The team's goals were scored by Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan. Even if the German national team, which has 6 points after two games, takes 3rd place in the group, it will play in the playoffs. Because in Group B, Croatia and Albania scored only 1 point after two games. On the other hand, 3 teams cannot score 6 points in Group C.

The first 2 teams in groups and the 4 best third teams will advance to the 1/8 finals.