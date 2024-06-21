Astana hosts forum on freight transportation and logistics

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 21. The regional forum on freight transportation and logistics has commenced in Astana under the auspices of the International Air Cargo Association (TIACA), Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.

The forum, themed "Silk Road in the Sky – Kazakhstan Cargo Hub," aims to significantly contribute to the implementation of the Transport and Logistics Potential Development Concept of Kazakhstan until 2030.

During the forum, negotiations will take place between various organizations, resulting in the signing of documents between several airports (Astana, Karaganda, and Aktobe) and MNG Airlines, MSC Air Cargo SA, Coyne Airways Limited, and Alpha Sky (Kazakhstan) (TBC). Additionally, memoranda of cooperation will be signed between TIACA and local airports (Aktau, Aktobe, Astana, Karaganda, and Uralsk) and the airline SCAT, as well as between TIACA and the organization JARUS.

More than 300 participants from 30 countries, representing various organizations involved in the entire freight transportation chain, including shippers, forwarders, ground service providers, airports, airlines, manufacturers, and IT suppliers, have joined the forum.

The forum offers industry experts the opportunity to discuss current issues in several areas, such as the regulatory framework of the industry, an overview of the current state of freight transportation, multimodal logistics, the creation of cargo aviation hubs, trends, innovations, and digitalization in air cargo transportation, e-commerce opportunities and challenges, sustainable development of freight transportation, and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The interaction between Kazakh companies and various organizations, along with the implementation of advanced technologies, will help increase trade with Central Asian countries by 2.4 times, from $6.3 billion to $15 billion, including a growth in Kazakh exports of $560 million.

