COVID-19 threw curveball at Azerbaijani healthcare system - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The COVID-19 pandemic posed serious challenges to the Azerbaijani healthcare system, Deputy Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Nadir Zeynalov said during the global summit, themed "Forecasting healthy futures," annually held ahead of COP, Trend reports.

He mentioned that Azerbaijan quickly instituted adaptable policies, with numerous clinics becoming hospitals for COVID patients and the establishment of modular hospitals.

The deputy minister emphasized that Azerbaijan, along with effectively combating COVID domestically, also provided international assistance in this regard.

Speaking about the development of Azerbaijan's healthcare system, he mentioned that after the great leader Heydar Aliyev came to power, healthcare, like all other sectors, achieved development in Azerbaijan.

The detrimental effects of climate change on human and non-human health were also brought up by Zeynalov.

"This manifests in various ways. Climate change is a problem, especially for those working outdoors, because they are not protected from heatstroke," he added.

To note, the global summit themed "Forecasting healthy futures," held annually ahead of COP, took place in Baku.

With a focus on the world's most vulnerable populations, the summit seeks to promote the maintenance and growth of healthcare accomplishments within the framework of climate change.

Following the success of the COP28 meeting in Abu Dhabi, this event brings together world-renowned figures in healthcare, climate change, and development.

"Health Day" was officially declared at the summit in Abu Dhabi as an integral part of the COP28 agenda.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, with its secretariat in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel