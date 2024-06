BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Azerbaijani women's wrestlers performed successfully at the BRICS Games held in Kazan, Russia, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

The last day of the women's wrestling competition ended today. 2 members of the Azerbaijani team participated in the games. Elnura Mamedova (53 kilograms) won a gold medal, and Gultekin Shirinova (55 kilograms) won a bronze medal

The winners in Greco-Roman wrestling will be determined tomorrow.