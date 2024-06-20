About 10 percent of world's population still suffers from famine - co-chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. About 10 percent of the world's population still suffers from famine, co-chairman of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismail Serageldin said during a panel discussion on "The special case of the Food and Agriculture Sector" at the 29th high-level meeting "Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future," Trend reports.

"According to estimates by the World Economic Forum, the food and energy sector spends about $1.3 trillion a year (from preparation to consumption).

First, we need to look at our planet. Each of us is affected by climate change. Deforestation, soil erosion, and desertification have a negative impact.

The second is the issue of water use. Water must be used efficiently. About 80 percent of water is used for agriculture in many developing and poorest countries. People should be constantly informed and reminded about efficient water use," he said.

Meanwhile, the main objective of this high-level meeting is to ensure that all stakeholders work together to ensure the success of COP29 in Baku.

Preparations for COP29 in Baku include a multi-faceted approach to ensure responses to existing global challenges and opportunities in climate action.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan this November. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. A total of 198 countries are parties to the convention. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

