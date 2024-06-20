Russia offers to launch flights from several of its cities to Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 20. Russia has offered to launch flights from its cities of St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Astrakhan, and Novosibirsk to Turkmenistan, Russian Ambassador to Ashgabat Ivan Volinkyn said, Trend reports.

According to the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Volinkyn noted the need to intensify dialogue on increasing passenger traffic between Turkmenistan and Russia by air and sea.

"The Russian side has put forward proposals to open air links with St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Astrakhan, and Novosibirsk, as well as to open a sea cruise along the Caspian Sea. I am sure that this will create conditions for the development of cultural, historical, medical, and sanatorium tourism," he said.

Meanwhile, currently, flights from Turkmenistan to Russia, in particular to Moscow, are operated by two airlines - 'Turkmenistan Airlines' and 'S7'.

Turkmenistan Airlines earlier this year announced plans to launch flights from Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, to a number of new destinations, such as Milan (Italy), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam).

This year, Turkmenistan Airlines intends to fly to 14 international destinations in 12 countries around the world.