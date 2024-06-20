Azerbaijan holds 2nd day of high-level meeting "Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The second day of the high-level meeting of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center themed "Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future" is underway, Trend reports.

Members of the center are actively working to support the success of COP29 and Azerbaijan's contribution to combating the effects of climate change.

Members of the Center hold meetings with the heads of many UN agencies in connection with COP29, speak at international events, and, working with the Office of the UN Secretary-General, negotiate to raise the issue of COP29 at the "Summit of the Future".

The event gathered world leaders with a wealth of experience and global perspectives on climate change and sustainable development from nearly 20 countries.

The event discusses mitigation and adaptation, financing, climate change and its impact on biodiversity, water, and food security, the current state of the food and agriculture sectors, and the role of science, technology, and innovation.

Furthermore, discussions will continue in the Zangilan district as part of the event.

Will be updated