Iran approves adoption of free trade law with EAEU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The Iranian government has approved the adoption of the law on the formation of an open trade zone with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the spokesperson for the Iranian government, Ali Bahadori Jahromi said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement during the press conference following a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on June 19.

"The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft law on signing a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries and Iran," he said.

The representative called one of the important goals of this agreement to ensure free economic and trade interaction.

To note, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the federal law "On Ratification of the Free Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states, on the one hand, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the other hand," in June.

However, it will enter into force 60 days after the last written notification of the completion of all necessary internal legal procedures by the EAEU countries and Iran.

