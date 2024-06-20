Azerbaijan's Baku hosts final day of global summit "Forecasting Healthy Futures" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Baku is hosting the last day of the global summit Forecasting Healthy Futures, which is held annually in the run-up to COP, Trend reports.

The purpose of the global summit is to unite the climate and health communities to discuss climate change and its consequences for human health, as well as to identify opportunities and strategies for joint action, "From Awareness to Action". The summit gathers world leaders in the fields of health, climate, and development.

On the last day of the event, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Health, Nadir Zeynalov, will speak on climate and human health. Furthermore, there will be a COP Dialogue on Sustainable Development between representatives of COP26, COP27, COP28, and COP29. There will also be round tables of COP consultants on the most important issues at the intersection of climate and health.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the second day of the event was addressed by the Ambassador of the WHO Director General for Climate Change and Health, Vanessa Kerry, Executive Director of the largest health donor in the world - the Global Fund Peter Sands, Global Director for Health, Nutrition, and Population of the World Bank Juan Pablo Uribe, member of the COP29 Advisory Board, former President of Malawi Joyce Banda, Director General of the organization "Malaria No More" Martin Edlund, and Head of the Global Climate and Health Program of the World Bank Tamer Rabie.

To note, the summit brings together world leaders in health, climate, and development and builds on the success of the COP28 summit held in Abu Dhabi. "Health Day" as an integral part of the COP28 agenda was officially launched for the first time at the Abu Dhabi summit last year. This year's global summit brought together a diverse group of 200 organizations from the private sector, NGOs, global financial institutions, and higher education, as well as some 270 leaders representing more than 44 countries.

Forecasting Healthy Futures, launched in 2020 to accelerate new solutions to climate change and its health impacts, aims to protect and expand global health gains in the context of climate change, with a particular focus on the most vulnerable communities around the world.

