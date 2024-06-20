Qatar joins Group of Friends for Sustainable Transport initiated by Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 20. The State of Qatar has announced its accession to the Group of Friends for Sustainable Transport, established on the initiative of Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

According to the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, the first ministerial meeting of the Group was convened at the UN Headquarters in New York on April 16, 2024.

The Group of Friends for Sustainable Transport was established on July 6, 2022, by the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN and serves as an informal platform for maintaining a broad multilateral dialogue to promote safe, inexpensive, affordable, and sustainable transport systems for all in support of sustainable economic growth, improving people's social well-being, and expanding international cooperation and trade between countries.

Participation in the Group of Friends for Sustainable Transport does not entail any financial, legal, or other obligations and is aimed at consolidating efforts within the framework of the UN Decade for Sustainable Transport (2026–2035).

Meanwhile, to date, more than 15 countries have joined the Group, in particular the co-sponsors of UN General Assembly resolutions 72/212 of December 20, 2017; 75/313 of July 29, 2021; 78/148 of December 19, 2023, entitled 'Strengthening the links between all modes of transport to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals', and 77/286 on May 16, 2023, 'World Sustainable Transport Day'.