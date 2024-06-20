Ferry service between Georgia and Ukraine to be restored next month

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The ferry service between Georgia and Ukraine, which was stopped after February 2022, will be restored next month, Trend reports.

The first voyage from Chornomorsk (Odessa region) is reportedly scheduled for July 9.

The ship's departures from the Ukrainian port are also scheduled for July 16, 23, and 30. From Batumi - on July 13, 20, and 27.

The information noted that the dates and times of the voyages may be changed "for reasons beyond the sea carrier’s control".

