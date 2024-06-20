Azerbaijan's deputy defense minister visits Italy

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Director General Agil Gurbanov is on a visit to the Republic of Italy, Trend reports.

As part of the visit, the Director General met with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Italy, Guido Crosetto.

The meeting emphasized that Azerbaijani-Italian relations are based on strategic partnership, and discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres.

At the meeting, the sides also held a detailed exchange of views on joint projects and a number of other issues.

