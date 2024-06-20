Azerbaijan's Baku hosts panel discussion on "Role of Science, Technology, and Innovation" at COP29 high level meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. A panel discussion on "The Role of Science, Technology, and Innovation" was held at the 29th High-Level Meeting titled "Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future" in connection with COP29, Trend reports.

The session presented information on ways to tackle climate change and the contributions that biology, ICT, and artificial intelligence can make.

The discussions shed light on the political, institutional, and legal issues that may affect Azerbaijan's ability to provide these benefits to vulnerable populations.

Furthermore, during his speech at the panel, former Kyrgyz Prime Minister Djoomart Otorbaev stated that Azerbaijan's priority is not the energy market but science and innovation.

"We do not doubt that Azerbaijan will successfully host COP29. We know that Azerbaijan's priority is not only energy. Azerbaijan emphasizes science and innovation. Thus, we will get out of geopolitics and achieve more success," he said.

Former Romanian Prime Minister Petre Roman mentioned that comprehensive measures should be taken to address climate change.

"Earth's climate is complex, with basic facts. But the science of climate change is at an unsatisfactory level. We are far from the desired outcome," he emphasized.

MP of Azerbaijani Parliament, UN High-Level Climate Leader at COP29 Nigar Arpadarai, noted that the main priority of the UN High-Level Climate Leader at COP29 is to involve businesses in addressing climate change.

"In order for business to contribute, we need to develop our universities and promote research to support green innovations," Arpadarai added.

To note, the main objective of this high-level meeting is to ensure that all stakeholders work together to ensure the success of COP29 in Baku.

Preparations for COP29 in Baku include a multifaceted approach to ensure a response to existing global challenges and opportunities in climate action.

