Azerbaijan continues construction of Khankendi-Shusha-Lachin highway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan is successfully continuing the implementation of road infrastructure projects in the territories liberated from occupation in accordance with the directives and decrees of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports, referring to the State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan.

Among the important road infrastructure projects in this direction is the Khankendi-Shusha-Lachin highway under construction.

The road in the second technical category, with a total length of 34 kilometers, has a width of 15 meters, and the width of each lane is 3.75 meters.

Two bridges, four tunnels, and 73 culverts will be constructed on the road. Drilling is underway at the entrance and exit portals of the first and third tunnels, with lengths of 440 and 1100 meters, and at the exit portal of the second tunnel, with a length of 540 meters.

Meanwhile, the project is underway to relocate communication lines.

The project, implemented following the "Construction Norms and Rules" under the control of the management of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan, is carried out per the schedule and technological sequence.

The necessary amount of labor and equipment has been involved in the timely completion of construction works in the territory.

To note, the Khankendi-Shusha-Lachin highway is one of the road infrastructure projects being implemented in the territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions, which will play an important role in the socio-economic development of the liberated territories.

